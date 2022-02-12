.

Watch: Mother lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari Published on: 44 minutes ago

In a shocking incident, a woman dangled her son between life and death for a day-to-day petty errand. In a video, the mother is seen lowering her child from the ninth floor of a residential building to the eighth floor using a bedsheet in Haryana's Faridabad. The woman lowered her child to fetch her sari that had by mistake fallen on the eighth floor from her balcony. The video was shot by another resident from the area. While the kid fetched the garment, three people hanging, perhaps family members, on the balcony looked on as the mother pulled him up and he struggled to brink back the cloth.