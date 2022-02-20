.

Monkey creates ruckus at Pink booths in Hathras amid polling Published on: 10 minutes ago

Amid the ongoing polling, monkey created a ruckus at the Pink booth built in the BRC premises for voting in Sadabad under the Sadabad assembly constituency in the Hathras district. Monkey tore the clothes of the tents and broke chairs placed at the polling station even before the voting began. In the district, 1403 booths have been set up for 11,65,345 voters, out of which 5 pink booths were erected.