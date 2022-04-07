.

BJP man cuts cake with sword on his birthday: Congress demands strict action Published on: 2 hours ago

Monu Aaniya, a member of the BJP state working committee, got into trouble after cutting a cake with a sword while celebrating his birthday. After the celebration, his friends and supporters shared the pictures and videos on social media. The pictures and videos drew a lot of flak. A complaint has been filed at the nearest police station. Congress has demanded strict action against the BJP man.