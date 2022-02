.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Nashik's Ramkund Published on: 1 hours ago



Family members of the melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday reached Nashik with her ashes. The ashes were later immersed at the Ram Kund in the River Godavari with rituals. She passed away due to multiple organ failures at the age of 92. The singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia.