.

Mega tribal festival 'Medaram Jatara' begins in Telangana Published on: 29 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The historic 'Sammakka Saralamma Jatara', a four-day mega tribal festival, began at Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday with the participation of thousands of devotees. During the biennial 'Medaram Jatara', declared a state festival by the Telangana government, tribal devotees offer obeisance to Goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma at Medaram which is located in a forest area. As per folklore, the festival commemorates the fight of Sammakka and Saralamma against the oppression of Kakatiya rulers. The Adivasis living in forest fringe habitations in several states along the river Godavari congregate once in two years to celebrate the valour of their kin Sammakka and Saralamma.