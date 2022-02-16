.

Published on: 1 hours ago

Mysore: Most of us go to restaurants for the food they offer. But, you might want to visit Sidhartha Hotel in Mysore to meet 'Robo Sundari', the robot waiter that is fast becoming the talk of the town. From welcoming the customers to serving them food and water, 'Robo Sundari' does it all. The humanoid wearing a traditional Mysore silk saree, bindi, necklace and bangles was bought for Rs 2.5 lakh from a firm in New Delhi.