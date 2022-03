.

'Break the bias': Majestic sand sculpture on International Women's Day Published on: 1 hours ago

Sand artist, Mansa Sahoo has created a sand art to honor women on the occasion of International Women's Day today. Sahoo used 15 tons of sand to make the 15 feet wide sand art in seven hours as he also carved the message "Break the bias" to showcase woman power.