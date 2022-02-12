.

Man assaults neighbour over property dispute, video goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Delhi police on Saturday arrested one person for thrashing two men over a property dispute in North East Delhi's Usmanpur. According to sources, there is a property dispute between the families of the accused Jagat Singh and Shyamveer. There have been many fights between the two families earlier also. It is alleged that on Friday evening Jagat Singh, along with one Harendra, Sumit and Amit assaulted Shyamveer and his brother Naresh. Both were beaten up in the middle of the road with sticks and iron rods. Meanwhile, they have been admitted to the hospital where Shyamveer's condition is said to be critical. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the other accused.