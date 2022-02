.

Ajit Pawar inspects work in Worli Assembly constituency



Ahead of the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inspected the development works of Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray's Worli Assembly constituency. Pawar was accompanied by Aditya Thackeray also. Thackeray has started development work in Worli against the backdrop of municipal elections.