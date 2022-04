.

Amritsar: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Summer Palace reopens for tourists after 18 years Published on: 2 hours ago

The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Summer Palace has been reopened for tourists after 18 years in Amritsar from Sunday. The building is currently under the possession of the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Department. A museum has come up, where artefacts and weapons, including swords, katars and rifles of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh era are put on display.