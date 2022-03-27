.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam held with religious fervour in Visakha Srivari Temple

A series of rituals in the newly constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam was observed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama on Wednesday. The rituals that began with Suprabhatam at 5:30 am continued for the whole day, ending with the Ekanta Seva at around 9 pm. Darshan for the devotees at the temple commenced on Thursday. State minister Avanti Srinivas, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy as well as various board members and Joint Executive Officers (JEO) were also present at the Maha Kumbhabhishekam fete.