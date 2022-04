.

Best out of waste! Madhya Pradesh artist makes sculptures using scrap

Vanshika Rathore, an artist from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh makes sculptures out of waste material. She turns obsolete parts of vehicles and other metal scraps into beautiful artwork. “It’s called scrap metal art. I use parts of cars, and bikes to make sculptures. I got the inspiration to make such sculptures during COVID lockdown," she said.