Coimbatore man starts Camel milk farm to boost immunity in Tamil Nadu Published on: 2 hours ago

Coimbatore: Manikandan, a camel farm owner, hails from the Neelambur area of Coimbatore district and has set up a camel farm named 'Sangamitra' in the Kulathur area next to Neelambur. Manikandan said, "A few months back I was affected by COVID 19 infection. I randomly heard that drinking camel milk boosts immunity." Manikandan got permission from the government and started the 'Sangamitra' camel milk farm. "I sell camel milk for Rs. 450 per liter. I make tea, coffee, and rose milk from it. Camel milk is good for diabetics as it keeps sugar levels under control. I have medical evidence to prove this," said Manikandan. He further said that horse riding is also available at the farm. Customer Kavitha said, "Drinking Camel milk tea for the first time was a different experience. Children are happy to see camels. This is a place for entertainment." Manikandan is planning to set up a Camel farm across Tamil Nadu soon.