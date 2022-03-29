.

School van overturns: Driver dead, 19 students injured

A school van (Tata magic) carrying 21 school children met with an accident near Chandesara village in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot while 19 children were injured out of which four are in critical condition. The CCTV footage shows the vehicle was driven at a very high speed, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a tree. The children alleged that the driver was driving while listening to songs. Ujjain's chief health officer said four children sustained serious injuries and are under observation. The condition of the rest of the children is stable. The team constituted by the Collector is investigating the incident.