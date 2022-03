.

Liquor worth Rs 1 crore destroyed after truck catches fire

Liquor worth more than Rs 1 crore was destroyed after two trucks collided on the Taraori-Shamgarh National Highway in Haryana's Karnal on Sunday. The collision occurred after a truck hit the divider, subsequently colliding with another truck in front carrying whiskey from Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh to Delhi. The crash resulted in a fire that engulfed both vehicles.