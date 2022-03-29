.

Lepakshi temple makes it to provisional list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites Published on: 15 minutes ago

Lepakshi Temple of Andhra Pradesh has been added to the provisional list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Lepakshi Temple from Ananthapuram is one of the three places on the provisional list from India. In another 6 months, UNESCO will release a final list of heritage sites. The people of the district are happy to see the recognition of the local heritage. If all the documentation processes are completed and submitted to UNESCO, chances for recognition of Lepakshi as the first of its kind World Heritage Site from Andhra Pradesh could come at the 2022 UNESCO summit.