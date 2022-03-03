.

Watch: Mother leopard carrying her cubs to safety

Nashik (Maharashtra): Three leopard cubs, aged four days, were reunited with their mother at Talwade village in Maije Trimbakeswhar taluka in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Farmers had spotted the cubs in the sugarcane field while the farmers were harvesting sugarcane and later, they informed the forest officials. The Nashik forest department officials helped the mother reunite with her cubs. As soon as the Nashik Forest Department got the information in this regard, trap cameras were installed in the sugarcane fields. The entire incident has been captured in it, informed Nashik Forest Range Officer Vivek Bhadane. One by one, the female took turns to take all three cubs a long distance from the cane field. Forest Range Officer Vivek Bhadane has said that farmers should take proper precautions. These calves are newborns and measures have been taken to ensure that they are not separated from their mother. The trap camera shows the female carrying the calves safely at night. Leopard mostly lives in fields and sugarcane fields. They are also more likely to be born in the sugarcane field.