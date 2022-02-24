.

Lalu Yadav moved to dental department in RIMS due to toothache

On Tuesday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been taken from the paying ward of RIMS to the cardiology wing for Echo and ECG examination and later shifted to the dental department of the hospital as he complained of a toothache. After being convicted on February 15 in the Doranda treasury case, he has been undergoing treatment in Ranchi's RIMS. Dr. DK Jha and Dr. Vidyapati told the media that "medical examinations of Lalu Yadav were to be done a day before but because of his hearing in the court, it's being done today. His blood pressure and sugar levels are normal but he needs medical supervision."