Kolhapur businessman manufactures 'Bamboo Socks' Published on: 24 minutes ago

In a sustainably conscious business initiative, an entrepreneur from Kolhapur started a business manufacturing socks from bamboo. The unique venture has been received well by the consumers and is getting a significantly good response. Navin Kumar Mali, a resident of Kolhapur, has been working in the textile industry for the last few years after he quit his job at a multinational company. The products he manufactured were mostly made from bamboo, with his manufacturing unit based in Gokul Shirgaon. Just a few months back, while on a trip abroad for work, he learned about the concept of bamboo socks in Taiwan and decided to start manufacturing them. The business, which he started on an experimental basis in Kolhapur's Ichalkaranji, is now gaining momentum. Mali has named these socks 'Bamboo B Plus' and has started selling them in seasonal exhibitions at several locations other than through his online business.