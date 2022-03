.

Kerala: Stunning show of skills in off-road jeep racing event Published on: 2 hours ago

Viewers were left spellbound after four-wheel drive jeeps performed gravity-defying stunts on the mud roads of the Villeri Hills at Mavoor in Kozhikode recently. Adventure sports and auto enthusiasts were treated to visual delight during an off-road racing event conducted by the Adventure Club of Cheruvadi. More than 100 vehicles from different parts of the country participated in the race.