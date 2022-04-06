.

Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus has a run-in with wild tusker

A Munnar-Udumalpet Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus had a close encounter with a rogue wild tusker near the Munnar DySP office on Wednesday. The wild tusker, who is named 'Padayappa' by locals was in the middle of the road when the bus reached there. The elephant then slowly walked up to the bus and started feeling it up. The front windshield of the bus got damaged when the elephant pushed it with its tusk. Padayappa then moved to the side of the road giving the bus an opportunity to drive away from the spot.