Raneesh Joseph, originally a resident of Kochi in Kerala, returned from Ukraine's Sumy with his Ukrainian wife Victoria, and their two-month-old toddler Joseph Rafael, on Friday. Joseph worked as a student coordinator in the Eastern European country, and got married in 2019. He arrived with his family in Kochi alongside 180 other evacuees.