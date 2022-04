.

Published on: 1 hours ago

Congress workers on Monday held protested against fuel, LPG price hike in front of the head post office in Kottayam, Kerala. The protest was led by former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Several state governments have reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.