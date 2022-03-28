.

Kashmir Off Road organizes Snow Car Racing event

Sonmarg: 'Kashmir Off-Road' organised a Snow Car Racing Event at the famous tourist destination of Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The event was organised to promote Adventure Sports, Adventure Sports and to provide a platform to adventure lovers of the valley. The aim of organising the event was to build a local motor-sporting and off-road community in the region. Through this kind of event, the organisers tried to create opportunities for local talent to participate in national motor-sporting events.