Karnataka tense as violence erupts after murder of Bajrang Dal activist Published on: 20 minutes ago

Tensions prevailed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district day after the killing of a Bajrang Dal worker. Harsha, 23, a tailor by profession and member of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, was killed by a group of youth on Sunday night. Following his death, several Hindu organisations staged protests in Shivamogga and demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits. There were incidents of violence, stone-pelting, and torching of vehicles reported in the district while the slain youth's body was being taken to Rotary Crematorium at BH Road. A group of youth in the procession pelted stones at passing vehicles and even burnt some of them at OD road. More than 10 vehicles were damaged in the incident. Another group pelted stones at Ravi Varma street and Siddaiah road. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. To maintain peace and order, at least 200 police personnel from Bengaluru were deployed in Shivamogga.