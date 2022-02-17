.

Karnataka: Amid hijab row, Muslim family donates land for govt school Published on: 6 minutes ago

Amid the intensifying hijab row in Karnataka, a heart-warming example has emerged from Mysuru. In the district's HD Kote taluka, the family of late Mahmoud Jaffer has donated their two and a half acres of land for the construction of a government school at the Bachegowdanahalli village. As per Jaffer's wish, his son Mahmoud Rakheeb submitted the donation letter to the HD Kote Sub-Registrar's office.