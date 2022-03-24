.

Shocking: Class 12 student dies after being stabbed by classmate in school in Karnal

Karnal: Arguments between two Class 12 students in Haryana's Karnal district ended on a tragic note on Thursday, with one of the students stabbing the other, resulting in the death of the latter. The incident, recorded in the CCTV camera on school premises, shows Shubham and Viren, both in Class 12 of Sanskar Bharati Private School of Harsinghpura village, in a heated debate. As per information, the cause of the exchange was old enmity existing between the two. The clip goes on as the argument gets more intense, with Shubham eventually stabbing Viren with a knife. The incident caused panic among students present at the spot. The injured student later succumbed to his wounds in Karnal during treatment.