.

Child with a sketch of PM Modi seeks an audience with 'nice person' Published on: 36 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Biren has given the title of his sketch 'Heart of India'. When ETV Bharat reporter asked him why was he was interested to meet the Prime Minister. Promptly came the reply, he is a nice person. The child who stays at a house in the vicinity of Kamalam (BJP party office) was waiting for the Prime Minister to arrive so that he could show him the sketch.