.

'My salutes to them': Jyotiraditya Scindia accords respect to sanitation workers

In a heartwarming gesture, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a sweeper light a lamp at a government function in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The event was held under the cleanliness survey 2022 in the city where the cleanliness ambassadors were honoured and a health checkup was organized in the Atal auditorium of Jiwaji University. Union Minister Scindia attended the programme as the chief guest. As soon as Scindia reached the stage, he got down and brought a lady sweeper on the stage and made her lit the lamp. He then asked her to sit on the chair next to him. Everyone present at the event appreciated the gesture as the lady sweeper was equally happy. At the event, the Union Minister honoured 25 sweepers by presenting them with shawls, Shriphal and cleaning kits. Scindia said that the sweepers are “our gods”. "Sanitation workers contribute to keeping the city clean, so it is our utmost duty to respect them," he said.