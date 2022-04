.

JP Nadda hoists BJP flag on 42nd foundation day Published on: 7 minutes ago

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters in the national capital on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day. He also garlanded the statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.