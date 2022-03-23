.

Published on: 48 minutes ago

A dance group from Jammu & Kashmir became the highlight of the 35th International Surajkund Handicrafts Fair in Haryana. When the group performed a regional dance of Jammu & Kashmir on the song 'Shyam Rang Bumro, Aaye Ho Kis Bagiya Se', the audience lapped it up and lauded the performance. Pooja Rana, a female artist from Jammu and Kashmir, said that this song is usually played at their weddings and is also liked by many in Surajkund. The dance group is looking to perform in other states to uplift their culture.