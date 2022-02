.

ITBP personnel patrol in snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand Himalayas Published on: 25 minutes ago

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) personnel are guarding the border in Uttarakhand Himalayas even in the freezing cold these days. These soldiers and their spirit deserve praise and recognition. In the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, the ITBP personnel perform their duties even in sub-zero temperature at around 15,000 feet.