Published on: 1 hours ago

Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, he will not comment on the court's ruling about the Hijab row. "But, BJP is running the court also," he said, adding, "What BJP is saying, I don't know about it." Commenting about the Cabinet reshuffle, Irfan said, "It is a prerogative of the Congress high command. The outcome of the results is surprising." We will also urge the Congress leadership to conduct the review of the work. People will shower blessings on us again based on our work. Otherwise, we will face the same situation if we don't perform."