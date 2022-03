.

International Women's Day: Artists create huge sand art on Puri beach Published on: 5 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

On International Women's Day, the students of international sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a huge sand art on Puri beach in Odisha. Around eight women sand artists worked on the sand art using 8 tons of sand. The theme for International Women's Day 2022 is 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'. The day commemorates the achievements of women.