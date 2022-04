.

'International Transgender Day of Visibility' celebrated in Coimbatore

The transgender community on March 31 celebrated 'International Transgender Day of Visibility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. They took part in several activities, such as a Fashion parade, dances, rangoli making competitions to mark the celebrations. 'International Transgender Day of Visibility is aimed at raising awareness about the issues faced by the community.