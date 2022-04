.

Insta Reels craze: 3 youths killed as train runs over them

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu): Insta Reels-craze has claimed the lives of three college students. On March 3, the trio was shooting a video on a railway track between Chengalpattu and Chettipunniyam. Busy in the shooting, the trio did not notice the speeding EMU, and all three of them were run over by the train and lost their lives on the spot.