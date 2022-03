.

India's first flyover for wild animals

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway will be the first-ever flyover dedicated to easing the movement of wild animals. The expressway will also be known as Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg. Maharastra government has made mobility easy by providing nine green overpasses and 17 underpasses.