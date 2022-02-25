.

Heart warming: Indian youth refuses to leave canine companion behind in Ukraine Published on: 31 minutes ago

Dehradun: Rishabh Kaushik, an Indian student in Ukraine, has found himself to be a strange predicament. Kaushik, who has been studying engineering in Kharkiv for the last three years, has been contacting Indian Embassy in Kyiv to get a NOC for his dog, but so far been unsuccessful. With all of his family members already in Dubai, and his flight ticket due on February 27, Kaushik says he is not ready to leave his four-legged friend in the war-ravaged country.