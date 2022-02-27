.

'It is minus 5, there is no one here': Indian students on Ukraine border share ordeal

Several Indian students trying to leave Ukraine are facing difficulties in exiting the country. Videos of the students have gone viral showing how they have been waiting on road for several hours in cold weather in hopes of being able to leave the embattled place. "We have been waiting for 10 hours at this (Romania) border. No one has come to rescue us," Raghvendra, one of the students, said in the video as he breaks down while sharing his ordeal. Another student, Pulkit Srivastava, said there was no one at the Romanian border to evacuate them.