.

Indian embassy in Ukraine issues advisory Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Partha Satpathy, the Ambassador of India to Ukraine Thursday said the Indian embassy in Kyiv was operating 24X7 ensuring the safety of all the Indians in Ukraine amid Russia's attack on the country. "Early morning today we woke up to the news that whole Ukraine is under attack. This generated a lot of anxiety. I would like to assure all of you that the embassy of India continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety and security of all Indians here," Satpathy said in the video message shared on Twitter by the Indian embassy in Ukraine.