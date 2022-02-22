.

India sends 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan Published on: 1 hours ago

India on Tuesday sent the first shipment of 2,500 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistani land route, over four months after announcing the humanitarian aid for the Afghan people. In a ceremony held in Amritsar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and World Food Program Country Director Bishaw Parajuli flagged off the first convoy of 50 trucks carrying the consignment. This comes a few days after India delivered 2.5 tons of medical assistance and clothing to Afghanistan as part of its fifth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn country.