In video: World's longest car with a swimming pool, helipad and mini-golf course Published on: 10 minutes ago

The longest car in the world has been restored and is ready to run on the road. As per Guinness World Records, "On 1 March 2022, the super Limousine rolled in at a length of 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in), breaking its 1986 record title by a small fraction. First built in Burbank, California in 1986 by famed car customizer Jay Ohrberg, "The American Dream" originally measured 18.28 meters (60 feet), rolled on 26 wheels, and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear. Ohrberg later extended the limo to an astounding 30.5 meters (100 feet) long. To put its immense size into perspective, most cars measure between 12 to 16 feet (3.6 to 4.2 meters). The American Dream includes material pleasures fit for a king; a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, a helipad, and can fit more than 75 people!"