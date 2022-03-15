.

In Prayagraj, Yogi supporters prefer 'bulldozer' henna designs Published on: 11 minutes ago

After BJP's historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, people in Prayagraj are showcasing their support for CM-elect Yogi Adityanath in a unique way. Instead of floral shapes, women are preferring 'bulldozer' mehndis. "We played Saffron Holi on March 10 (when BJP won). Now bulldozer mehndi is trending," a woman said. Generally referred to as "Maharaj ji", Yogi earned this new sobriquet of "bulldozer baba" during the 2022 Assembly elections due to his frequent reference of the heavy machine which his dispensation deployed to raze the "ill-gotten property" of criminals and mafias in the state.