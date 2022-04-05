.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that if the fourth wave of coronavirus comes, it will be a mild one. While addressing the media at 'Alternate Fuel Conclave' in Pune on Monday, he said the reason behind the decrease in Covid-19 cases at the moment is that the country "chose the right vaccine". Speaking on the booster dose, Poonawalla said, "we have been appealing to the government for months regarding the dosage because everyone travelling will have to take a booster dose." The government is discussing the issue at present and will soon announce a booster policy in the coming days. Poonawalla also expressed hope that the government would take a positive decision in this regard. On the occasion of the fourth wave of corona being mild, Poonawalla expressed his views on COVIDShield Booster Dose. Appreciating the work of the Central Government he said, "So far the central government has done a fantastic job, the Modi government at the centre has already covered the entire adult population with two doses, and now it is time for a booster. Also, adequate stock of vaccines is available, and there will be no shortage."