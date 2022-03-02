.

IAF C-17 aircraft joins Operation Ganga, leaves for Romania Published on: 14 minutes ago

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft left for Romania to officially join Operation Ganga on Wednesday. It took off from its base at the Hindon Air Station near Delhi for evacuating citizens stranded in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's invasion has reached Kyiv and the country's second-largest city Kharkiv. Over the next three days, 26 IAF flights have been scheduled to operate for Operation Ganga. Foreign embassies in Kyiv, including the Indian Embassy, are moving their operations to Lviv amid intensified bombing.