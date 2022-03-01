.

'I am afraid. They call us fascists, this is so hard': Dead Russian soldier's last message to his mother Published on: 2 hours ago

"I am in Ukraine, there is a real war raging here. I am afraid, they are targeting civilians. They call us fascists, this is so hard," read the texts of a recently killed Russian soldier to his mother amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The screenshots of this conversation were recently tweeted from the official handle of the MFA of Ukraine. Sergiy Kyslytsyam, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, reads the entire conversation between the mother and the soldier post his death in the video posted on Twitter. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to crush thousands of Ukrainians with each passing day, many Russians are also at the receiving end of the torments of this war. Many have lost their lives in the war going on in Ukraine, as it continues to cripple livelihoods in both the involved countries.