.

A painter from MP turns hobby into profession Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

A young artist from Bhopal made painting her profession and today she became a force to reckon with. Nawab Jahan Begum makes paintings with knife and uses real gold in painting. Usually, when it comes to calligraphy and painting, people talk about brushes and colours, but the specialty of Jahan is that she does not use a brush for her painting, but rather makes paintings with the knife. Her paintings have been recognised by Harvard World Record London. Where Begum told that she has been fond of painting since the age of four years. As the childhood hobby grew, it turned into a passion, and then this passion became a profession. She told that her signature style is palette knife and she uses acrylic colour in the painting. Begum has done MA in Fine Arts from Hamidia College. Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci are his idols, she said. Begum's painting costs up to Rs 1 lakh.