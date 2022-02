.

Himachal: Six kids, 10 adults grievously injured in LPG cylinder blast Published on: 43 minutes ago

In a tragic incident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, an LPG cylinder exploded in a house leaving six kids and ten adults grievously injured. The unfortunate incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to Shalini Agnihotri, SP Mandi, three kids are in serious condition, while the rest are out of danger.