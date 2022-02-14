.

Himachal governor exercises his franchise in single phase of Goa elections

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday exercised his franchise at booth number 7 of Mata Higher Secondary School in Bayana Vasco da Gama Assembly constituency in the single phase of the Goa Assembly elections. Goa went to the polls with 40 Assembly seats in a single phase. The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from the 40 Assembly seats.