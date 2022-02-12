.

Hijab row: Swara Bhasker calls controversy a 'constructed debate' - watch video Published on: 16 minutes ago

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has waded into the ongoing hijab row and said that it's a "constructed debate." The actor, who attended a screening of Death On The Nile on Friday night told the media here that "India is a secular country and everyone is guaranteed the right to exercise their faith." The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order".